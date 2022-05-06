Jan. 6 Rioters Who Stormed Capitol in Gladiator, Caveman Costumes Sentenced to Prison

Two Donald Trump supporters who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 while wearing costume attire received federal prison sentences Friday, the same day prosecutors secured a string of guilty pleas from other rioters.

Aaron Mostofsky, a 35-year-old man who was dressed as a caveman when he stormed the Capitol, was sentenced to eight months behind bars followed by a year of supervised release.

Nathan Entrekin, a 49-year-old Arizona man who wore a gladiator costume to portray Captain Moroni from the Book of Mormon, was sentenced to 45 days in prison and three years of probation.

Judge Florence Y. Pan said that the gravity of Jan. 6 "cannot be overstated," and that the mob stormed the building to "subvert the will of the American people, and to essentially overthrow the democratically elected government."

