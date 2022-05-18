capitol riot

Jan. 6 Rioter Whose Bumble Match Notified FBI Is Sentenced to Home Detention

Robert Chapman of Carmel, New York, was arrested in April 2021

A supporter of former President Donald Trump, who was arrested for storming the U.S. Capitol after he was turned in to authorities by a user of the Bumble dating app, has been sentenced to three months of home detention.

Robert Chapman of Carmel, New York, was arrested in April 2021, three months after the Jan. 6, 2021, riot. He pleaded guilty in December to a misdemeanor picketing charge.

Judge Rudolph Contreras of the federal district court in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday sentenced Chapman to 18 months of probation, including three months of home detention with location monitoring.

