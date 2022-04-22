capitol riot

Jan. 6 Rioter Who Re-Enlisted in US Army After Attack Pleads Guilty

James Mault was photographed wearing a helmet with an iron workers union sticker

A military veteran who re-enlisted in the U.S. Army after he stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6 pleaded guilty to a federal charge on Friday, admitting that he pepper sprayed police officers.

James Mault was photographed wearing a helmet with an iron workers union sticker, identified by local union officials and subsequently lost his job, according to court documents.

He was interviewed by the FBI on Jan. 18, 2021, according to court documents. But months later, Mault was allowed to reenlist in the U.S. Army, according to military records, even as his photo was featured on the FBI's Capitol Violence webpage.

James Mault at the Capitol in Washington D.C. on Jan. 6, 2021.
U.S. Department of Justice; FBI
James Mault at the Capitol in Washington D.C. on Jan. 6, 2021.
For more on this story, go to NBC News.

