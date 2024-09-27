James Middleton, brother of Kate, gives an update on her cancer journey

James Middleton is sharing an update on sister Catherine, the Princess of Wales, following news that she completed her cancer treatment.

James Middleton, the younger brother of the former Kate Middleton who is releasing a new book, “Meet Ella,” briefly spoke about his oldest sister’s health during an exclusive interview with NBC News’ Kelly Cobiella.

“She’s doing OK,” he says during the interview, which aired on TODAY Sept. 26.

He continued, “It’s not for me to share on her behalf, you know, how everything’s going. But she’s getting all the right support and focus that she needs. And like anything, it takes time to process.”

The princess first publicly shared in March that she had been diagnosed with cancer following a planned abdominal surgery.

That day, her brother shared a supportive message on Instagram.

He uploaded a childhood photo of him with his sister on March 22 and said, “Over the years, we have climbed many mountains together. As a family, we will climb this one with you too.”

Speaking about the post to Cobiella, he said, “I like the metaphor of climbing a mountain. It’s something that we’ve done as a family all of our lives. And you have to respect a mountain.”

Earlier in September, the Princess of Wales revealed that she has finished her chemotherapy treatment.

“The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family. Life as you know it can change in an instant and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown,” she said on X. “The cancer journey is complex, scary and unpredictable for everyone, especially those closest to you.”

Later in the statement she said, “William and I are so grateful for the support we have received and have drawn great strength from all those who are helping us at this time. Everyone’s kindness, empathy and compassion has been truly humbling.”

The post included a video of the princess with husband Prince William and their three children, George, Charlotte and Louis, as they spent a day outdoors.

James Middleton’s chat with TODAY took place in the English countryside, where he grew up with his two sisters.

“We’re very lucky to spend time here. It was always my dream to move back,” he shares.

James Middleton also opened up to Cobiella about his new book, “Meet Ella: The Dog Who Saved My Life,” in which he discusses his health struggles. In it, he writes about how his beloved dog Ella, who died last year, helped him when he was battling clinical depression and struggling with dyslexia.

He recalled in the interview one specific moment when Ella’s presence helped him get through a tough time.

“I scared myself,” he says. “Ella’s eyes that were constantly looking at me were that sense of reassurance, that there’s a reason to still be here. And it was just breaking a very quick downward spiral.”

He said speaking to Ella allowed him to voice how he was feeling.

“I would look at her, and I’d say something to her that I’d never said out loud before,” he explains. “And when you hear yourself saying it, you can start to make sense of some of the things.”

Ella was there for him even in 2011, when he spoke at Kate and William’s royal wedding. Before the big day, he recited his readings to Ella.

When Ella had puppies, he gave one of them to the royal couple as a gift. He also revealed that his sister and brother-in-law provided him support and mental health resources.

“Catherine and William had both been involved in mental health charities and works of which I got help from. They were a fantastic bridge for the family, for me to be able to translate how I was feeling,” James Middleton shared.

He added, “The whole process has brought us closer, in many ways.”

