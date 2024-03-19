Philadelphia Eagles

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts covers funeral expenses for Houston high school student

The Eagles QB paid the funeral expenses for a student who played football at a Houston high school

By Brooke Destra

NBC Universal, Inc.

In a situation far bigger than football, rivalries were pushed to the side when a gesture was made by Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts.

Hurts attended Channel View High School in Houston, a known rival to North Shore High School.

Jarvon Coles, a senior and North Shore High School football player, was found unresponsive at a party with a gunshot wound Saturday night.

After learning of his passing, Hurts decided to pay for the funeral expenses, according to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Kyle Herridge, one of Coles' coaches, shared a statement on X following the devastating news:

"You cannot measure the impact [Jarvon] had on and off the field in our program. Truly an incredible human being. Prayers needed for his family, our student athletes, our staff and the entire North Shore community. Rest easy Jarvon Coles."

U.S. & World

The day's top national and international news.

California 42 mins ago

3-year-old was behind wheel of truck that fatally struck 2-year-old girl at California gas station

Immigration 1 hour ago

Supreme Court allows Texas to enforce immigration law

Braxton Coles, Jarvon's grandfather, told KHOU11 he had been accepted into 15 colleges and planned to play football at Lamar.

This article tagged under:

Philadelphia Eagles
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Entertainment News 4 Your Home U.S. & World Money Report Politics Health Changing Minds
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards Our apps Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us