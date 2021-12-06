Jake Paul, Tyron Woodley set for rematch after Tommy Fury withdrawal originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Jake Paul is ready to run it back with Tyron Woodley.

After defeating the former UFC welterweight champion via split decision in August, Paul was set to face Tommy Fury in the main event of a Dec. 18 fight card on Showtime PPV.

Fury withdrew from the fight due to medical reasons on Monday, giving Woodley the opportunity he asked for in his post-fight interview with Paul nearly four months ago.

Paul announced the news in a video on social media.

"I couldn't believe the news at first. It still doesn't even seem real. He fumbled the biggest bag of his life," Paul said.

Tommy Fury has pulled out of the fight due to a “medical condition” and Tyron Woodley is stepping in for December 18th for the official rematch. pic.twitter.com/t1OFVQQBBt — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) December 6, 2021

The 24-year-old currently has a 4-0 record in boxing, with two fights coming this year against MMA fighter Ben Askren and Woodley.

On Monday, Paul said he would give Woodley $500,000 if the former MMA star knocks him out.

Woodley responded to the news in a post on Instagram stating, "The handoff, he fumbled. But I scooped it back up. It pays to stay ready."

The four-fight main card will take place at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla. Former NBA star Deron Williams and former NFL star Frank Gore will face off in a heavyweight bout on the undercard.