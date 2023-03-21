Florida

‘It Felt Very Surreal': Florida Surfer Details Terrifying Moments After Being Bitten by Shark

Matt Picarelli was swimming at a beach March 12 in Fort Pierce when he felt a shark bite down on him.

By NBC 6

NBC Universal, Inc.

A surfer from Florida's Treasure Coast described the moments when he was bitten by a shark earlier this month.

Matt Picarelli told NBC affiliate WPTV-TV he was swimming at a beach March 12 in Fort Pierce when he felt a shark bite down on him.

"It was a big animal next to me coming towards me and then, once it bit me, it took a chomp out of my foot and it just immediately left and just flew away, like so quick," the Stuart resident said. "Everything happening so quickly, it didn't feel real at all. It felt very surreal."

Strangers jumped into action and helped him out of the water. He was taken to a nearby hospital by a friend.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

"It was bleeding everywhere too, so I had a whole bunch of strangers helping me out, giving me water, putting pressure on the wound," he said. "Fifty stitches, broken tendon, chipped the bone. Yeah, it was – didn't look good."

Picarelli is still recovering and will be off his foot for six weeks before entering physical therapy. He said the moment still replays in his mind.

"Every night I've been having nightmares about it," he said. "I'm having sharks, whether I'm in the water or even in a room, coming towards me and biting my leg, biting my arm, biting my side, biting something, and attacking me."

U.S. & World

The day's top national and international news.

White House 2 hours ago

From Springsteen to Mindy Kaling: Biden Honors Artists with National Medals of Arts

breast cancer 3 hours ago

Birth Control Methods That Use One Hormone Raise Breast Cancer Risk as Much as Those With a Combo, Study Finds

Still, he said it could have been much worse.

"I feel like I always have a positive mind. I'm optimistic," he said. "To every surfer, they know there's a danger of sharks and them being out there. We're in their house, essentially."

"I surfed my entire life," he added. "I'm a waterman. I love the ocean. I'm in there every day, so I don't see myself not going back in after this."

This article tagged under:

Floridashark attackSt. Lucie County
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
About NBC4 Washington Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us