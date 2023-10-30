Israel-Hamas War

Israel says it has freed a female soldier captured during Hamas assault amid its ground operation in Gaza

The woman was medically examined and found to be in good condition, according to the IDF.

By The Associated Press

Israel said it freed a hostage during the ground operation in Gaza on Monday, per a joint statement from the Israel Defense Forces and the Shin Bet security service.

The hostage was identified as Private Ori Megidish.

She was medically examined and found to be in good condition. She was reunited with her family.

