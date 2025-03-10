Technology

Is Twitter down? X encounters third round of reported outages

More than half the issues were reported on X's app.

By NBC Chicago Staff

The X logo is shown on a laptop screen and phone screen.
Nikolas Kokovlis/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Is Twitter down? Thousands of users of the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, reported three rounds of issues Monday morning.

According to the website Down Detector, which monitors outages across the internet, about 19,000 people first reported X issues just before 6 a.m. ET. Those issues seemed to have resolved, before a significantly larger spike of reports just before 10 a.m. and then another burst of reports around 11 a.m.

About 40,000 people reported that X was down at 10:05 a.m. Monday, during the second apparent outage.

More than half the issues were reported on X's app, and about 33% were reported on the website.

Just before 10:30 a.m., some users reported the platform back online, while others reported the site was still down for them.

By 10:40 a.m., outage reports significantly decreased once again, to around 1,000. Reports began increasing again at 11:01 a.m., and as of 11:16 a.m., 25,000 people reported the platform was not working for them.

The reasons behind the outages were not immediately clear.

