Instagram

Is Instagram down? Reports of issues with comments grow Tuesday

Users also reported issues with Facebook's website and app, according the website Downdetector.

By NBC New York Staff

Instagram users were reporting issues with the popular social media networking service Tuesday morning, according to Downdetector.

Reports began to increase around 9 a.m., with the most common complaint being about the ability to use comments on the app and that comments were not loading or showing up.

📺 Watch News4 now: Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

The Instagram Communications account on X has not posted any update or information as of 10:30 a.m. ET.

Is Facebook down?

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.

In the same timeframe Tuesday morning, Facebook users reported issued signing in or logging into the service, Downdetector reported.

Facebook and Instagram are both owned by Meta.

NBC New York has reached out to Meta for comment and more information.

This article tagged under:

Instagram
Dashboard
Newsletters Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Federal Worker Resources Subscribe to The 4Front Cherry Blossoms in DC Storm Team4 Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Money-Saving Tips Scam Alerts Recalls Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Sports
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our daily flash survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us