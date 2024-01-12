IRS: Taxpayers may avoid a surprise tax bill by making a quarterly payment by Jan. 16

The fourth quarter estimated tax deadline is Jan. 16, and you could have a surprise bill or owe a penalty if you don’t send a payment.

You may owe estimated taxes with income from self-employment, small businesses, investments, gig economy work and more.

You can avoid an IRS penalty by paying the lesser of 90% of taxes for 2023 or 100% of your 2022 levies if your adjusted gross income is less than $150,000.

While many employers withhold levies from every paycheck, other income — such as freelancing, small business or investment earnings — requires a separate payment to the IRS.

Generally, you must make quarterly estimated payments for this income if you expect 2023 tax liability of $1,000 or more.

"By making those payments you avoid having to pay the IRS even more on April 15," said certified public accountant Tom Wheelwright, CEO of WealthAbility.

If you miss the estimated tax payment deadline, you may trigger a late penalty of 0.5% of your unpaid balance per month or partial month, up to 25%, plus interest, which is currently 8%.

What to know about the 'safe harbor' rules

Filers can avoid an underpayment penalty by following the "safe harbor" guidelines, according to c, chief tax information officer at Jackson Hewitt.

You meet the requirements by paying at least 90% of the current year's tax liability or 100% of last year's taxes, whichever is smaller.

But if your 2022 adjusted gross income was $150,000 or more, you need to pay the lesser of 90% of the current year's tax liability or 110% of last year's taxes to meet the safe harbor requirement for 2023. You can find adjusted gross income on line 11 of Form 1040 from your 2022 tax return.

"A really good tax projection [for 2023] is something that you need to think about right now," Steber added.

How to make quarterly estimated tax payments

With limited time until the deadline, "the fastest and easiest" option for remitting funds to the IRS is via electronic payments, according to the agency. Here are your options:

Leverage IRS DirectPay to make or schedule a payment

Pay taxes via your online IRS account

Use the Electronic Filing Tax Payment System, or EFTPS

If you pay by sending a check in the mail, Wheelwright recommends sending it via certified mail with a return receipt because you may "have to prove that you made it on time."