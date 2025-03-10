Air travel

International flight forced to return to Chicago after 8 of 12 bathrooms clogged

The airline said an investigation later revealed a number of items, including clothing, were flushed down a toilet and had become "stuck in the plumbing"

By NBC Chicago Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

An international flight out of Chicago was forced to return to O'Hare International Airport after several bathrooms on the plane became "unserviceable" mid-flight and an investigation later revealed the reason why.

According to Air India, Flight AI126 from Chicago to Delhi Wednesday was diverted "back to its origin" an hour and 45 minutes into the flight after eight of the 12 lavatories on the plane became "unserviceable, causing discomfort to all on board."

📺 Watch News4 now: Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

The airline said an investigation later revealed a number of items, including clothing, were flushed down a toilet and had become "stuck in the plumbing."

“We would like to confirm that as part of our investigation into the incident, our teams found polythene bags, rags, and clothes that had been flushed down and stuck in the plumbing. This led the lavatories to become unserviceable," a spokesperson for Air India told NBC Chicago.

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.

The incident was discovered while the plane was flying over the Atlantic, but because of restrictions on night operations at many European airports, the plane ultimately returned to Chicago.

"The decision to divert was taken entirely in the interest of passenger comfort and safety," the statement read.

The spokesperson said all passengers were provided with hotel accommodations and alternative flight operations following the diversion.

U.S. & World

The day's top national and international news.

Philippines 12 mins ago

Former Philippine leader Duterte arrested on an International Criminal Court warrant

Trump administration 54 mins ago

How FEMA cuts are spreading far beyond Washington

"We fully empathize with passengers who faced discomfort and whose travel plans have been affected by the flight’s diversion," the airline said.

The airline said it has previously found items like blankets, diapers and other waste flushed toilets on flights.

"We take this opportunity to urge passengers to use lavatories only for the purposes that they are meant for," the spokesperson said.

This article tagged under:

Air travel
Dashboard
Newsletters Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Federal Worker Resources Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Washington Commanders The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Politics Entertainment News 4 Your Home Health
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our daily flash survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us