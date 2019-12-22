Inside Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma’s Intimate Backyard Wedding

Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma tied the knot in a "beautiful" and "intimate" wedding amid candlelight in the backyard of their Beverly Hills home on Saturday, just before sunset, E! News has learned. After the ceremony, which lasted about 20 minutes, guests cheered the happy couple. The 32-year-old "Lizzie McGuire" star thanked the well-wishers, while her son Luca, 7, and her and Matthew's daughter Banks, 1, soon took the mic to make an announcement of their own.

"They thanked everyone for being there and then yelled, 'Party!'" an eyewitness told E! News. "Everyone erupted in laughter and got a big kick out of them."

"Music immediately started with a DJ playing standards like 'Somewhere Beyond the Sea,' 'Only the Lonely' and 'Blue Velvet,'" the eyewitness continued. "Hilary and Matthew took photos and guests mingled."

Dawes musician Taylor Goldsmith attended the wedding with wife Mandy Moore, who posted pics of the two on her Instagram Story. Goldsmith, whose band is one of the groom's favorites, performed "A Little Bit of Everything" on his guitar at the event, the eyewitness said, adding, "It was a beautiful moment and everyone was mesmerized."

Hilary Duff &Matthew Koma: Romance Rewind

Guests also included the bride's sister and fellow actress Haylie Duff and her daughters, Ryan, 4, and Lulu, 1.

"The evening moved into a different tent for dinner and dancing and everyone seemed to have a great time," the eyewitness said. "The entire night was filled with constant laughter and cheering."

This marks Hilary Duff's second time down the aisle. She was married to Luca's dad, hockey player Mike Comrie, between 2010 and 2016.

Duff and Koma, a 32-year-old singer-songwriter, made their public debut as a couple about three years ago and then dated on and off. In June 2018, they announced they were expecting their first child together. Their daughter Banks was born four months later.