Infant's remains discovered at waste plant in Florida

The remains were found at the SWA Renewable Energy Facility on North Jog Road.

The remains of an infant were discovered Tuesday night at a trash plant in West Palm Beach, police said.

A Solid Waste Authority worker called 911 at around 5:25 p.m. to report possible human remains at the SWA Renewable Energy Facility on North Jog Road, according to West Palm Beach Police.

Detectives searched the tipping floor — where garbage trucks dump their loads — and discovered the remains appeared to be from an infant, police said.

An investigation is underway to identify the remains. Detectives are also reviewing surveillance video and the remains were taken to the medical examiner to try to determine the cause of death.

Former FBI agent Stuart Kaplan compared solving this case to finding a needle in a haystack. He told NBC affiliate WFLA that investigators are trying to determine where the bag the infant's body was found came from, and then track the route the trash it traveled in hopes of matching it to security camera footage.

"This is a very technical, painstaking investigation because you literally can miss something at the very beginning stages that may ultimately create a situation where you hit a dead end," Kaplan said.

Kaplan also asked for the public's help, saying they should reach out to authorities if they saw somebody who was previously pregnant but never saw a child.

Anyone with information is asked to call Sgt. Dennis Hardiman at 561-822-1896 or submit anonymous tips through Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County at 800 458-TIPS (8477).

