In Memoriam: People We’ve Lost in 2020

A look at the people we’ve already lost in 2020, including celebrities, athletes and other public pioneers.

3 photos
1/3
Getty Images
Don Larsen – New York Yankees Pitcher

Don Larsen as seen in this 1956 portrait, which was the year he made baseball history. The Yankees pitcher threw the first, and only, perfect world series game at 27-years-old. Larsen died Jan. 1, 2020, at 90.
2/3
Noam Galai/Getty Images for Jazz At Lincoln Center
David Stern – Former NBA Commissioner

Former NBA Commissioner David Stern seen in Lincoln Center on April 17, 2019, in New York. Stern, widely credited with the emergence of the NBA as a global sports powerhouse, died Jan. 1, 2020, after suffering a brain hemorrhage.
3/3
Shareif Ziyadat/FilmMagic
Nick Gordon – Bobbi Kristina Brown's former partner

Nick Gordon and Bobbi Kristina Brown at “The Houstons: On Our Own,” Oct. 22, 2012 in New York City. Gordon died five years after the death of his partner, Bobbi Kristina Brown, on Jan. 1, 2020.

This article tagged under:

In MemoriamCELEBRITIES

