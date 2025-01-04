If you purchased these potato chips in the past 8 years, you could be eligible for payment

Customers who purchased Deep River brand potato chips labeled “Non-GMO Ingredients” may be eligible for a cash payment from a class action settlement.

Old Lyme Gourmet Co., the company behind Deep River Snacks, reached a settlement in a class action lawsuit that alleged they misled consumers with their “non-GMO ingredients” graphic on certain bags. Old Lyme Gourmet Co. denies these allegations.

Anyone who purchased the snacks in the United States with the label from Feb. 2, 2017, through Dec. 6, 2024, could receive money from the settlement.

Read on to learn more about the settlement and how to submit a claim.

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. >Sign up here.

What did the class action lawsuit allege?

According to the Rankins v. Old Lyme class action lawsuit, it claims Old Lyme Gourmet Co. labeled certain Deep River brand chips with the “non-GMO ingredients” graphic, giving consumers the impression the snacks were certified by a third-party, such as the Non-GMO Project, as being free from genetically modified ingredients.

Plaintiffs allege that the snacks were not certified by a third-party. Old Lyme Gourmet Co. denies these allegations, and the court has not decided who is right.

TODAY.com reached out to Old Lyme Gourmet Co. for comment but did not immediately hear back.

How to file a claim

People who bought the snacks with the “non-GMO ingredients” graphic in the U.S. between Feb. 2, 2017, through Dec. 6, 2024, can “submit a valid timely” claim form by July 28, 2025.

To file a claim, visit the class action’s website and click “Start Your Claim.”

According to the site, people may submit a valid claim for:

Valid Claim with Proof of Purchase: If you submit a claim with proof of purchase, you will receive $5.00 for the first product and $0.50 for each additional product. There is no limitation to the number of products you can seek a monetary payment for if proof of purchase is provided for each claimed product.

If you submit a claim with proof of purchase, you will receive $5.00 for the first product and $0.50 for each additional product. There is no limitation to the number of products you can seek a monetary payment for if proof of purchase is provided for each claimed product. Valid Claim without Proof of Purchase: If you submit a claim without proof of purchase, you will receive $5.00 for the first product and $0.50 for each additional product up to a maximum of 10 additional products.

Each household is limited to and may only submit one claim form.

Claim forms submitted after the July 28, 2025, deadline will be rejected and all rights to receive a class benefit under the settlement will be waived.

People can also download a PDF claim form, fill it out and mail in.

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY: