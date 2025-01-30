In Memoriam

Iconic ‘As Tears Go By' singer Marianne Faithfull dies at 78 

The singer, songwriter and actress was one of the most prominent female voices of the 1960s British Invasion.

By David K. Li and Austin Mullen | NBC News

NBC Universal, Inc.

Singer Marianne Faithfull, one of the most prominent female voices of the British Invasion, died Thursday in London, her spokesperson said.

The “As Tears Go By” singer was 78.

"It is with deep sadness that we announce the death of the singer, songwriter and actress Marianne Faithfull," her rep said in a statement.

"Marianne passed away peacefully in London today, in the company of her loving family. She will be dearly missed."

The cause of her death wasn't immediately disclosed.

In 2006, Faithfull revealed that she had breast cancer.

She said then that the cancer had been detected early and was confident she'd have many more years to come.

“I have absolute faith and confidence in my fantastic medical team, and of course, I will be well again, if not better than ever," she said in 2006. “Next year’s tour, I want to assure fans, will be one big celebration."

Faithfull's best-known song, "As Tears Go By," spent nine weeks on the Billboard charts in late 1964 and early 1965, peaking at No. 9.

Marianne Faithfull and Mick Jagger in 1969.
Marianne Faithfull and Mick Jagger in 1969. (Evening Standard / Getty Images)

One year later, the Rolling Stones released their own version of the song, which also spent nine weeks on the charts and peaked at No. 10.

Faithfull will always be linked to the Rolling Stones, through that song and her years-long relationship with Stones frontman Mick Jagger.

