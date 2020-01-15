Elizabeth Warren

‘I Think You Called Me a Liar,’ Warren Told Sanders After Debate

The exchange occurred following Tuesday night's debate

Sen. Elizabeth Warren told fellow presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders after the recent Democratic debate, "I think you called me a liar on national TV," according to audio broadcast by CNN Wednesday night.

The moment occurred following reports that Sanders had previously told Warren he didn't think a woman could win a presidential election. Warren, D-Mass., said it happened, and Sanders, I-Vermont, denied making the remark, including on the debate stage.

Warren told Sanders, "I think you called me a liar on national TV," and Sanders responded, "What?" according to the audio played by CNN, and Warren repeated that he’d called her a liar.

For the full story, go to NBC News.

This article tagged under:

Elizabeth WarrenBernie Sanders2020 Presidential Race
