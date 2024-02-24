‘I have to do something': Pregnant DoorDash driver helped girl injured in Mass. crash

A pregnant DoorDash driver rushed into action after encountering a crash between an ambulance and an SUV in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

It was a horrific head-on collision that Jamie Jarvis came up upon shortly after making a food delivery Thursday evening.

"I told myself, 'Don't do it,'" said Jarvis. "'You're pregnant, don't get involved.' But nobody was helping, I have to do something."

She pulled over and approached the scene of the crash. Two men had come over to help as well, tending to the female driver of the SUV.

Jarvis checked on the ambulance crew and the patient inside, and all appeared OK.

"And that's when I heard something about a child in the back seat," said Jarvis. "I'm like, 'Wait, what?'"

Good Samaritans were able to unlock the doors of the SUV. An 8-year-old girl was slumped over with her seatbelt still fastened.

"I said, 'Are you OK? Can you move? Do you hurt? Tell me what are you feeling,'" said Jarvis. "She just kept saying, 'I don't know.'"

Jarvis helped her out of the car.

"The poor girl wanted her mom," said Jarvis. "She kept saying, 'I want my mommy.'"

That's when Jarvis realized the girl had a very serious injury to her stomach.

"She wanted to touch her stomach," said Jarvis. "I said, 'Honey, you have a boo boo, you can't do that right now, focus on me, squeeze my hand if it hurts.'"

Inside the ambulance, investigators say a 77-year-old patient was on his way home from rehab when the crash happened and is now in the hospital.

The ambulance crew was taken to the hospital for evaluation.

The 8-year-old was left in critical condition with life-threatening injuries.

"Right before they had taken her, she looked at me and was like, 'who are you?'" said Jarvis. "I said, 'honey, I'm just a mom who's seen an accident, I had to make sure you all were OK.'"

The child's mom, who was driving the SUV, was also injured and remains hospitalized.

Jarvis says she wishes more people had stopped to help out.

"You don't have to get involved, but check, 'Are you guys OK? Do you need help? Can you move?'" said Jarvis. "We're all human beings, we all could use a hand once in a while."

The cause of the crash is under investigation, but sources tell NBC10 Boston it looks like the SUV crossed over the median.