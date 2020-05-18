Suzanne Morphew

Husband of Colorado Mom Who Vanished on Mother’s Day: ‘We’ll Do Whatever It Takes’ to Find Her

Suzanne Morphew of Maysville, Colorado, went for a bike ride on May 10 and never came back

A week after a Colorado mom of two vanished on Mother's Day, her husband took to Facebook to say he would do "whatever it takes" to bring her back, according to NBC News.

"We love you, we need you, your girls need you," Barry Morphew told his wife Suzanne in the video posted Sunday.

"If anyone is out there that can hear this that has you, please, we’ll do whatever it takes to bring you back," Morphew said "No questions asked — however much they want — I will do whatever it takes to get you back. Honey, I love you, I want you back so bad."

Morphew of Maysville, Colorado, went for a bike ride on May 10 and never came back, her family told the Chaffee County Sheriff's Office.

Read the full story at NBC News.com.

