Florida
Live Updates

Live Updates: ‘Extremely dangerous' Cat. 3 Hurricane Milton makes landfall in Florida

Milton was approaching Florida's Gulf coast with 120 mph winds

By NBC6 Staff

What to Know

  • Hurricane Milton made landfall along the Gulf coast of Florida near Siesta Key around 8:30 p.m., the National Hurricane Center said Wednesday night
  • Milton had maximum sustained winds of 120 mph and was moving east-northeast at 15 mph when it made landfall
  • Life-threatening storm surge, damaging winds, and flooding rains expected across portions of central and southwestern Florida
  • Milton was also creating a tornado threat throughout Florida on Wednesday
  • Hurricane conditions are expected in the hurricane warning area across Florida this evening through Thursday morning
  • Milton will move across the central part of the Florida peninsula overnight, and emerge off the east coast of Florida on Thursday

