Son Arrested After Mother's Body Found in LA-Area Trash Bin

The body of Teresa Pasillas Iniguez was discovered Monday in Huntington Park, near where she was reported missing by a relative the night before

By Associated Press

031011 crime scene generic
Scott Budman

The son of a 75-year-old woman found dead in a Los Angeles-area trash bin has been arrested on suspicion of her murder, authorities said Wednesday.

The body of Teresa Pasillas Iniguez was discovered Monday in Huntington Park, near where she was reported missing by a relative the night before.

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

coronavirus vaccine 11 hours ago

See Which States Have Opened COVID Vaccine Eligibility to All Adults

television 12 hours ago

Celebrity Zookeeper Jack Hanna Diagnosed With Dementia, Retiring From Public Life

Iniguez’s son, Christian Torres, was detained Monday as part of the investigation and later arrested, Los Angeles County sheriff's officials said. He could face a murder charge. It wasn't known Wednesday if the 32-year-old has an attorney.

There is no known motive and the murder weapon has not been identified, sheriff's officials said.

Torres is being held in lieu of $2 million bail.

Copyright AP - Associated Press
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Inequality in America Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds U.S. & World Health NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us