Hunter Biden, fresh off his plea agreement, attends state dinner at White House

Hunter Biden, who is expected to plead guilty to two federal misdemeanor counts of failing to pay his taxes, attended a state dinner Thursday hosted by his father President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden in honor of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Accompanied by his wife, Melissa Cohen Biden, Hunter Biden’s attendance at the White House dinner comes after a court filing Tuesday revealed he reached a plea agreement with the U.S. attorney for Delaware, a Trump appointee, on two tax-related counts. He also faces a separate felony gun possession charge that is likely to be dismissed if he meets certain conditions.

Hunter Biden did not respond to a shouted question from a reporter who asked how he felt "after taking the plea deal."

The White House said that 400 guests were invited to the state dinner. Numerous Cabinet members and lawmakers were spotted at the event, as well as other notable guests such as Apple CEO Tim Cook, tennis legend Billie Jean King and Ralph Lauren, who designed the first lady's dress.

Other Biden family members in attendance included Hunter Biden’s daughter Naomi.

Hunter Biden is scheduled to appear before U.S. District Judge Maryellen Noreika, a Trump appointee, on July 26 in Delaware for a plea hearing.

