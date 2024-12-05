Earthquakes

Several strong earthquakes jolt Northern California, prompt tsunami warning

By Kristofer Noceda

Several earthquakes struck Northern California Thursday, including a preliminary 6.0 magnitude earthquake in Humboldt County, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The temblor was centered in Scotia and reported at 10:44 a.m. Thursday.

>📺 Watch News4 now: Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

Other earthquakes were reported around the same time:

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. >Sign up here.

The series of earthquakes triggered a tsunami warning from the Oregon border down to the Santa Cruz area:

"A tsunami Warning is now in effect which includes the coastal areas of California and Oregon from Davenport, California (10 miles NW of Santa Cruz) to Douglas/Lane Line, Oregon (10 miles SW of Florence). - Event details: Preliminary magnitude 7.3 (Mwp) earthquake / Lat: 40.348, Lon: -124.733 at 2024-12-05T18:44:24 UTC Tsunami warnings mean that a tsunami with significant inundation is expected or occurring. Warnings indicate that widespread dangerous coastal flooding accompanied by powerful currents are possible and may continue for several hours after the initial wave arrival."

Get the latest updates in our live blog.

U.S. & World

The day's top national and international news.

NASA 5 mins ago

NASA's first astronaut flight around the moon in decades faces more delays

Recalls 22 mins ago

More than 1 million QVC oven gloves recalled for burn hazard. Here's what to know

Are you prepared for the next big one?

This article tagged under:

Earthquakes
Newsletters Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate Olympics U.S. & World Politics See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Entertainment News 4 Your Home Sports
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us