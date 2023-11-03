More than $8 million worth of illegal mushrooms found at Connecticut home: police

Police said they found a huge illegal psilocybin mushroom growing operation with around $8.5 million worth of drugs at a home in Burlington, Conn. while investigating a tip.

The DEA Hartford Task Force and detectives from the Statewide Narcotics North Central found the psilocybin mushrooms, which are also known as magic mushrooms or shrooms, when they searched a home on Lyon Road around 9 a.m. Thursday, according to state police.

They found ventilation equipment throughout the residence that is consistent with use in clandestine laboratories, state police said.

Detectives found a large mushroom growing operation in a detached garage on the property and a 21-year-old man claimed that the type of mushrooms he was growing were not illegal, state police said, and he did not consent to a search of the residence.

After obtaining a warrant, detectives found psilocybin mushrooms in various stages of growth and estimated their street value at $8,5 million, state police said.

The man then admitted to investigators that the mushrooms were in fact psilocybin, police said.

The man was charged with possession with intent to sell/distribute narcotics and operation of a drug factory, according to state police.

He was held on a $250,000 bond and is scheduled to be arraigned at New Britain Superior Court on Friday.

Psilocybin can cause nausea, vomiting, muscle weakness and lack of coordination, according to the DEA, and the psychological effects can include “hallucinations and an inability to discern fantasy from reality.”

The DEA said it can also bring on panic reactions and a psychotic-like episode, particularly if someone ingests a high dose.