How to watch the third Republican presidential primary debate on NBC News

The U.S. is less than one year out from the 2024 presidential election, and five Republican candidates will have a chance to speak in front of the country Wednesday night.

The third Republican presidential primary debate is being held in Miami on Nov. 8 with coverage across NBC News’ TV, streaming and digital platforms.

Here is how you can tune into the third Republican presidential primary debate:

When is the third Republican presidential primary debate?

The third Republican presidential primary debate will take place at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Nov. 8.

Where is the third Republican presidential primary debate?

The debate will be held in Miami at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County.

Moderators for third Republican presidential primary debate

“NBC Nightly News” host Lester Holt and “Meet the Press” moderator Kristen Welker are the debate moderators. They will also be joined by Salem Radio Network host Hugh Hewitt.

Republican presidential primary debate TV channel

Viewers can watch the third Republican presidential primary debate on NBC.

How to stream Republican presidential primary debate

Viewers can also stream the debate for free on NBC News NOW, which is available on NBCNews.com, Peacock and all major streaming platforms.

The debate will also stream with real-time audio translations on NoticiasTelemundo.com, Noticias Telemundo’s X, Facebook and YouTube accounts and the Noticias Telemundo mobile app.

NBC News NOW anchors Tom Llamas and Hallie Jackson will have pre-debate coverage starting at 7 p.m. ET and post-debate coverage starting at 10 p.m.

Which candidates are participating in the third Republican presidential primary debate?

These five candidates will be on the stage Wednesday night after meeting the Republican National Committee’s criteria:

Chris Christie

Ron DeSantis

Nikki Haley

Vivek Ramaswamy

Tim Scott

Former President Donald Trump will skip the debate, North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum fell short of the RNC’s requirements after making the first two Republican debates and Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson will miss his second straight debate after participating in the first one.