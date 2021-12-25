How to Watch NASA's James Webb Space Telescope Launch

NASA is set to launch into space humanity's largest and most powerful telescope, a $10 billion behemoth called the James Webb Space Telescope.

The tennis court-sized observatory, slated to lift off early Saturday morning at 7:20 a.m. EST. from a European spaceport in French Guiana, will be able to see deeper into space and in greater detail than any telescope that has come before it.

NASA has billed the mission as an "Apollo moment" — a giant leap forward that could revolutionize our understanding of the universe and humanity’s place in it.

The James Webb Space Telescope is a collaboration between NASA, the European Space Agency and the Canadian Space Agency.

After the launch, the Webb telescope will spend about a month journeying to a point in orbit around the sun that is about one million miles away from Earth.

It is the most expensive and also the trickiest, by far, to pull off. Set to soar after years of delay, the James Webb Space Telescope will seek out the faint, twinkling light from the first stars and galaxies, providing a glimpse into cosmic creation.

