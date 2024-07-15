How to watch Lester Holt's interview with President Biden on Monday

Days after the assassination attempt on his 2024 rival, President Joe Biden will sit down for an interview with NBC News anchor Lester Holt at the White House on Monday.

The full interview will air during a primetime special at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT on NBC and will stream on NBC News NOW. The full interview and unedited transcript will also be available on NBCNews.com.

On Sunday night, Biden delivered an Oval Office address to the nation — only his third since taking office — about the shooting at a Trump campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania on Saturday.

“Our politics must never be a literal battlefield, and God forbid, a killing field,” Biden said. “We stand for an America not of extremism and fury, but of decency and grace.”

And on Monday, the first night of the Republican convention, Biden will sit down with Holt for an interview in which he plans to expand on his calls for an end to political violence, a campaign official told NBC News.