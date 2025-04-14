How to watch the Blue Origin rocket take Katy Perry and 5 stars to space Monday morning

Katy Perry is set to shoot across the sky with Gayle King, Lauren Sánchez and more stars in Blue Origin’s historic all-women rocket launch.

On Monday, April 14, a group of celebrities will have the opportunity to gain a different perspective of Earth when they board the space technology company’s 11th human flight, called NS-31, according to its website.

“I’m talking to myself every day and going, ‘You’re brave. You’re bold. You’re doing this to inspire so many different people, but especially young girls,” Perry told The Associated Press during her rehearsal before official training for the New Shepard mission began.

The upcoming trip will be the first with an all-female crew since 1963, which marks the year Valentina Tereshkova became the first woman to travel to space, according to Blue Origin. She completed the mission solo.

Read on to learn more about Blue Origin’s next trek to space, including how to watch the groundbreaking event.

What is New Shepard Mission NS-31?

Blue Origin’s next New Shepard mission, called NS-31, will soon launch with an all-women crew. The space technology company, founded by Jeff Bezos, will lift off from Texas.

NBC’s Priscilla Thompson spoke about the upcoming flight during a segment on Sunday TODAY. “The 11-minute ride won’t achieve orbit, but it will send the crew soaring past the Kármán Line, the unofficial boundary of space,” she explained.

Thompson added that the journey will be about four minutes and that the passengers will experience “weightlessness.”

Prior to the launch, 52 people have flown on a Blue Origin flight above the Kármán Line, according to its website.

When is Blue Origin’s liftoff?

The latest New Shepard Mission will blast off Monday, April 14, from Launch Site One in West Texas. The time of the launch window begins at 9:30 a.m. ET, according to Blue Origin’s website.

How to watch the Blue Origin rocket liftoff

Blue Origin will air a YouTube video stream beginning at 8 a.m. ET. The space company is also set to provide a livestream on its website, and has said it will provide more information about the webcast leading up to the launch.

The launch will also be broadcast on CBS and streamed live on Paramount+.

Who are the 6 women aboard the Blue Origin?

The six women who will travel on NS-31 are singer Katy Perry, journalist Gayle King, film producer Kerianne Flynn, entrepreneur and civil rights activist Amanda Nguyen, aerospace engineer Aisha Bowe and pilot, journalist and author Lauren Sánchez, who is also Bezos’ fiancée.

Ahead of the flight, Blue Origin posted a picture of the mission’s patch on Instagram on April 12. “Each New Shepard mission has a story,” the caption said in part. The patch includes elements that are a nod to each woman on board, like a firework for Perry and a shooting star microphone for King.

The account also uploaded a picture of the six women posing together in their Blue Origin designer space suits. “Welcome to West Texas, NS-31 crew!” the caption said.

