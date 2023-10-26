How to get a free pizza from Domino's if you have student loans

This fall, in addition to welcoming back PSLs, Uggs and scarves, many Americans have also had to also accept a more unwelcome, less cozy thing back into their lives: student loans. To soften the blow to their wallets, a major pizza chain has introduced a unique offer.

On Oct. 25, Domino’s Pizza announced it’s giving away $1 million worth of free pizzas to anyone with student loan payments through a program called Domino’s Emergency Pizzas for Student Loans.

The deal is a new part of its recent Emergency Pizza promotion which provides a free medium two-topping pizza with qualifying digital order of $7.99 or more, redeemed within 30 days of claiming the offer.

“Student loan payments have resumed for millions of Americans, and we wanted to help in our own little way by using the power of pizza to do something nice for our customers,” said Kate Trumbull, Domino’s senior vice president and chief brand officer, in a press release. “When life gives you loans, Domino’s gives you free pizza!”

Domino’s Emergency Pizzas for Student Loans program is different from the original program in a few ways. First, there’s no purchase necessary for this one, just a visit to a dedicated website where folks will have the chance to apply for a free medium two-topping pizza. Also, this student loan-oriented pizza can be scored in addition to earning a free Emergency Pizza. That’s two pizzas for the price of none if Sallie Mae has been knocking at your door.

Starting Oct. 25, Domino’s will be giving away a limited number of free Emergency Pizza for Student Loans codes each day until all $1 million worth of free pizza codes — or 67,205 free pizzas — have been claimed. That exact number is 4,200 codes a day, which its website says is worth $62,000, or about two-thirds of one year’s tuition at an Ivy League school.

To score a Domino’s Emergency Pizza for Student Loans deal, just visit Domino’s deal page and fill out the application. Customers don’t need to belong to the rewards program but still must verify the email address they provide.

If codes are available on that day, you’ll receive an email with the free pizza code, which can be redeemed on your next online carryout or delivery order placed within 30 days. Please note that in order to redeem the free pizza for delivery, you need to meet the store’s delivery minimum requirements.

The first day’s codes were claimed as expeditiously as folks signing up for student loan forgiveness, but not to worry: Domino’s says that if you receive a message that codes are no longer available for the day, you have the chance to try again. Until Nov. 9, fans can score one of the daily codes starting at 12:00 p.m. EST.

To apply for Domino’s Emergency Pizza for Student Loans program or to get more information about the program, visit dominos.com/student-loans.

