university of idaho

House where four University of Idaho students were killed to be demolished this month

Xana Kernodle, Ethan Chapin, Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves were fatally stabbed in the home in November of 2022. Demolition is to start Dec. 28

By Phil Helsel | TODAY

A private security officer sits in a vehicle on Jan. 3, 2023, in front of the house in Moscow, Idaho
AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File

The home where four University of Idaho students were fatally stabbed a little more than a year ago will be demolished later this month, the university said Thursday.

Xana Kernodle, Ethan Chapin, Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves were killed in the off-campus home in November 2022. They were found dead Nov. 13, 2022.

The university in Moscow in western Idaho in February announced plans to destroy the structure.

On Thursday, it said that after defense lawyers for murder suspect Bryan Kohberger are able to take photographs and gather other information, demolition is expected to begin Dec. 28.

