A house collapsed into the ocean Monday on the string of islands just off the coast of North Carolina, according to U.S. National Park Service officials.

Officials warned visitors to the Cape Hatteras National Seashore on the state's Outer Banks to watch out for debris from a collapsed one-story house along the beach and in the ocean in Rodanthe.

Coastal erosion and sea level rise are combining to erode cliffs along the Pacific Ocean and put people, homes and infrastructure at risk. NBCLX storyteller Chase Cain traveled to Del Mar, California, to learn how science and technology are being used to fight this problem.

Most of the debris is at the site of the collapsed house along East Point Drive, and officials said they are communicating with the owner of the house to coordinate the removal of the house and all related debris on the beach.

The site of the collapse on Monday is about a mile (1.61 kilometers) north of Ocean Drive, where other homes collapsed last year, including two that collapsed on the same day in May.

North Carolina’s coast is almost entirely made up of narrow, low-lying barrier islands. The islands are particularly vulnerable to storm surges and to being washed over from both sides.

For small tourism businesses across the U.S., climate change is fundamentally shifting the experiences and sites they’re able to offer clientele. “We’re seeing ski destinations without snow in the winter, we’re seeing beaches increasingly eroded,” says Expedia’s VP of sustainability, Aditi Mohapatra. “So there’s the kind of physical manifestations of climate change that are having a real impact on destinations.”