Animals and Wildlife

Hop pursuit: Video shows moment Colorado police chase down runaway kangaroo

Bodycam video shows officers chasing the marsupial around as one officer jokingly asks “How do I get him?”

By Gerardo Pons

Kangaroo
Durango Police via Facebook

A police department in Colorado got a bizarre call that led them to a "hot pursuit" of a fugitive on Thursday morning: A runaway pet Kangaroo.

According to the Durango Police Department, the kangaroo escaped from its home on Sept. 18. and was later spotted by a third party around the city's downtown area later that day.

📺 Watch News4 now: Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

Bodycam video shows officers chasing the marsupial around as one officer jokingly asks “How do I get him?”

"DPD Officers Preskorn, Walters, and Hamer were caught in a high-speed (well, hopping speed) chase with an unexpected suspect — a rogue red-kangaroo," the department said on Facebook.

The officers were eventually able to capture the kangaroo and safely return him to his owner. 

"Who knew kangaroo wrangling was part of the job?" the department said.

This article tagged under:

Animals and Wildlife
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate Olympics U.S. & World Politics See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Entertainment News 4 Your Home Sports Washington Commanders
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us