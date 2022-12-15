A teen boy known only as 'John Doe 1978' for more than 40 years has been identified by police.

The Southern California cold case dates to June 3, 1978, when the teen was found dead on the pavement near Division Street and Corona Avenue in Long Beach. On Wednesday, Long Beach police announced that advances in investigative genealogy helped investigators finally identify the victim as 15-year-old Kenneth Nevada Williams.

🚨 News Release: Homicide Detectives Identify “John Doe” Victim in 1978 Cold Case Murder and Seek Public’s Help in Developing Investigative Leads

Read more ⤵️ https://t.co/P6mX6M25yh pic.twitter.com/RY3gaYEkRu — Long Beach PD (CA) (@LBPD) December 14, 2022

"A teenager who was murdered in the 1970s has been known only as 'John Doe' for decades until recent technology and dogged investigators led to his true identity," said Donald Alway, the assistant director in charge of the FBI's Los Angeles Field Office. "Justice delayed doesn't have to be justice denied in this case. Kenneth Nevada Williams is now a known victim and identifying his killer is the next step in solving this case."

No arrests have been reported in the decades-old mystery that spans several generations of Long Beach homicide detectives. The investigation expanded throughout Southern California and other countries in an effort to identify the victim before the case went cold.

Investigative geneaology, using genetic information to identify victims and possible suspects, re-ignited the investigation and produced new leads. Detectives had a DNA sample of 'John Doe 1978' created for investigative genealogy and, in September, identified the victim as Kenneth, a 15-year-old boy who ran away from his family's La Puente home in 1978.

Authorities contacted the boy's family and confirmed his identity.

Kenneth, who last attended Sierra Vista Middle School in 1977 and was enrolled in Fairgrove Academy in October 1977, was never reported missing. His final day of attendance at school was Oct. 27, 1977.

The Long Beach Police Department is seeking the public's help in developing investigative leads that result in the identification of a suspect.

At one point, authorities believed convicted serial killer Randy Kraft might be connected to the crime. He was ultimately ruled out as a suspect.

Anyone with information regarding the 1978 murder of Kenneth Nevada Williams or his whereabouts from Oct. 27, 1977, to June 3, 1978, is urged to contact the LBPD Homicide Detail, Missing Persons Section at 562-570-7246. Anonymous tips may be submitted through "LA Crime Stoppers" by calling 800-222-TIPS (8477) or downloading the "P3 Tips" app to your smartphone (available at the Apple app store or Google Play), or by visiting here.