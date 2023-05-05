Formerly Homeless Hero Who Saved Baby in Runaway Stroller Lands Job at Applebee's

Ron Nessman had a week.

A widely viewed video showed the San Bernardino County, California man running to the rescue of a baby in a stroller Monday just as it was about to roll into heavy traffic on a Hesperia street. The baby's great aunt tried to stop the stroller, pushed by strong winds, but stumbled and fell to the ground.

Nessman was in the right place at the right time all because of a job interview at an Applebee's. Homeless for about eight years, Nessman has been living with his sister for the past three months.

On Thursday, he told NBCLA that he got the job. Nessman said he will be washing dishes in the kitchen.

His orientation was Friday morning.

"I'll earn everything I get so with that in mind, you know, I appreciate the opportunity that Applebee's has given me. It's really cool," Nessman said.

Nessman said he had no idea his heroic act captured the attention of so many people until his niece told him. He has family members who have seen his video as far away as Florida and Missouri.

He said he's thankful the baby and her great aunt are doing OK.

According to Applebee’s General Manager Emily Canady, the viral video had nothing to do with the company's decision to hire Nessman.

"He's a great guy and he was a great candidate, and he'll definitely fit with us here in Team Victorville at Applebee’s,” Canady said.

Nessman previously told NBCLA he has struggled with depression, in part, because of the death of his girlfriend.

"I decided to get right," he said. "If you want something different in your life, you do something different and that's where I am at today. I thank my sister for helping me out. She's always been there for me."

Now, he's excited for his new job, in part because it'll be fast-paced and keep him busy. And, while some people may be looking to capitalize on his notoriety with online fundraisers, Nessman said he doesn't want anyone's money. Instead, he wants to earn his own.

"I gotta come to work tomorrow and I can hardly wait to start doing what I do, you know what I mean? It's going to be a good feeling," he said.