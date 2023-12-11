California

Hiker rescued after getting trapped under 10,000-pound boulder for 7 hours in California mountains

The Inyo County Search and Rescue used ropes and pulleys to shift the boulder off the hiker's leg Dec. 5 and a helicopter flew him to a hospital in Fresno.

By NBC News

A helicopter lights the ground as members of the Inyo County Search and Rescue attempt to free a trapped hiker
Inyo County Search and Rescue

A hiker’s legs were stuck under an estimated 10,000-pound boulder in California’s Inyo Mountains for a painstaking seven hours until he was finally rescued, officials said.

Inyo County Search and Rescue, a volunteer organization, was called to conduct the rescue mission after the local sheriff's office was notified about the trapped hiker near Independence on Dec. 5, the organization said in a news release.

With the help of a California Highway Patrol helicopter and the sheriff’s office, rescuers were able to reach the hiker below the Santa Rita Flat after dark, and found him “in great pain,” Inyo County Search and Rescue said.

His left leg was “pinned beneath a large boulder on a steep hillside” that was estimated to weigh between 6,000 and 10,000 pounds, according to authorities.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

To free him, rescuers used a system of “ropes, pulleys, and leverage” to shift the boulder.f

Read the full story on NBCNews.com

This article tagged under:

California
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
About NBC4 Washington Our News Standards Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us