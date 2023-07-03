Grand Canyon

Hiker dies in Grand Canyon in triple-digit heat

The 57-year-old woman was on an eight-mile hike in the Tuweep area of Arizona

Arizona, Grand Canyon National Park, Tuweep Area, Monument Entrance Sign.
Bernard Friel/Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

A 57-year-old woman died on an eight-mile hike in Grand Canyon National Park on Sunday, when temperatures topped 100 degrees, park officials said.

Park rangers got a call about a hiker in distress at 6:30 p.m., and when the woman was found in a remote area of the park at 1 a.m. she was dead, the National Park Service said in a statement.

She was on a hike in the Tuweep area of Arizona, which is described as a remote region.

The heat was well over 100 degrees Sunday. A cause of death is under investigation, but the park warned of the dangers of extreme heat in a statement Monday.

For more on this story, go to NBC News.

This article tagged under:

Grand Canyonnational parks
