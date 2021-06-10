Nik Wallenda

High-Wire Star Nik Wallenda to Walk Over Buffalo Campus

The June 17 event will mark the opening of D'Youville College's Health Professions Hub

Nik Wallenda walks across Niagara Falls on a wire in Niagara Falls, N.Y., Friday, June 15, 2012.
AP Photo/David Duprey

High-wire star Nik Wallenda is scheduled to help open a college's new health clinic next week by walking a wire over the college's Buffalo campus.

The June 17 event will mark the opening of D'Youville College's Health Professions Hub.

Wallenda most famously performed in western New York in 2012, when he walked over Niagara Falls on a wire in a live televised event.

D’Youville is a small private university with about 3,000 full- and part-time students. Officials say the new health clinic will serve the city's west side while letting students gain clinical experience.

