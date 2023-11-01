Here's what's on DiGiorno's limited-edition Thanksgiving pizza

DiGiorno is introducing a new pie this Thanksgiving that will deliver the holiday's traditional flavors in each bite.

Believe it or not, a 2019 InstaCart survey showed that 42% of men would rather give up watching football for a month than be in charge of cooking Thanksgiving dinner. Furthermore, 29% of Americans said they would even give up their phone for a month to avoid the responsibilities of putting together the feast.

Well, say goodbye to long hours of cooking, seasoning, or stirring with DiGiorno's Thanksgiving Pizza.

The savory and sweet creation begins with a thick Detroit-style crust under a layer of mozzarella and cheddar cheese. The pie includes classic turkey, gravy, sweet potato, green beans and cranberries then topped with crispy onions.

The rumors are true...



DIGIORNO. THANKSGIVING. PIZZA.



Each Wednesday in November until Thanksgiving at 12pm ET, we'll be dropping a limited number for $11.23 each at https://t.co/XWiEnUVV4i.



Available starting NOW.

"From Friendsgiving parties to Turkey Day tables, we're thrilled to provide a bold new way to appreciate the traditional Thanksgiving spread," said Kimberly Holowiak, Senior Brand Manager for DiGiorno. "Our passion is pizza, and we are always looking for unique ways to infuse the fresh-baked taste of DiGiorno into moments of celebration – even the most traditional holiday dinners."

The iconic Thanksgiving pie will be available exclusively online from November 1 through November 22 for $11.23. Pizzas will be available for purchase on shopdigiorno.goodnes.com while supplies last.