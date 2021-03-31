Here Are the Grocery Stores That Will Be Open (and Closed) on Easter Sunday

Easter is Sunday, April 4 and with many Americans getting the COVID-19 vaccine and a sense of hope in the air, we're in a much different place than we were last year. In 2020, many grocery stores opted to close their doors on Easter Sunday in order to give their employees who were just beginning to navigate the task of serving customers while staying safe, a much-needed break for the day.

But now that shopping with masks, safety shields and social distancing has become the new normal, many U.S. stores will be open on the holiday for any last-minute needs. Maybe you're hoping to make a glazed ham but haven't gotten around to food shopping (understandable!) or you just want some goodies to fill the little ones' Easter baskets (Peeps, we see you). And if you're looking for eggs, either for dyeing or for that Sunday brunch frittata, you should be able to find what you need.

Here's a list of all the stores that will be open on Easter 2021, and the list of those that will be closed.

Stores open on Easter Sunday:

Albertsons

BJ's

CVS

Dollar General

Duane Reade

The Fresh Market

Giant Food

Harris Teeter

Kroger

Meijer

Piggly Wiggly

Rite Aid

Safeway

Stop & Shop

Trader Joe's

Walgreens

Walmart

Wawa

Wegmans

Whole Foods

Winn-Dixie

Vons

Stores closed on Easter Sunday:

Aldi

Big Y

Costco

H-E-B

Publix

Sam's Club

Target

Be sure to check your local store's hours before heading out as some may differ by location.

