Here Are the Companies That Have Left Russia — And Those That Have Stayed

Hundreds of Western businesses have curtailed or completely stopped operating in Russia since the invasion of Ukraine, but some firms have decided to stay in the country despite international and domestic pressure.

McDonald's, Coca-Cola and Pepsi have suspended Russian operations. Global shipping and transport companies have stopped services in Russia.

But others, including hotel chains and manufacturers, have decided to stay and continue operations.

Below is the current list of where major companies now stand.

The list is compiled by Jeffrey Sonnenfeld and his research team at the Yale Chief Executive Leadership Institute. The list is being updated every hour.