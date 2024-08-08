Alabama

Helicopter crash at Alabama military base leaves flight instructor dead, student injured

The AH-64 Apache is a two-crewmember aircraft

By The Associated Press

AH-64 Apache
AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

A helicopter crash at a military base in Alabama on Wednesday afternoon killed one person and injured another, military officials said.

An AH-64 Apache helicopter crashed during routine flight training on Fort Novosel Army base, about 94 miles (151 kilometers) south of Montgomery, according to a statement from the U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence and Fort Novosel.

📺 Watch News4 now: Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

The crash killed the flight instructor, while a US. Army student pilot was airlifted to a hospital for additional evaluation, according to the statement.

Dale County Coroner John Cawley identified the deceased instructor pilot as Daniel Munger, 46, who was a contractor and retired from the Army.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

Military authorities did not immediately provide any information about the circumstances of the crash. The statement said the accident is under investigation.

“Our primary concern is the welfare and health of the student pilot and care and concern for the family of the deceased,” Maj. Gen. Clair A. Gill, U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence and Fort Novosel commanding general, said in a statement emailed to The Associated Press.

The AH-64 Apache is a two-crewmember aircraft.

U.S. & World

The day's top national and international news.

China 24 mins ago

Chinese court upholds ruling against unmarried woman who sued hospital for right to freeze her eggs

Decision 2024 1 hour ago

‘I am speaking now': Harris rally in Michigan interrupted by pro-Palestinian protesters

Fort Novosel was previously known as Fort Rucker. It is the Army’s primary training facility for helicopter pilots.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Alabama
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate Olympics U.S. & World Politics See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Entertainment News 4 Your Home Sports Washington Commanders
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us