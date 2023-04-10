Heinz is launching four new additions to its line of classic ketchups and sauces with Heinz Hot Varieties.

The line-up includes three Spicy Ketchup flavors and Heinz Hot 57 Sauce. The new sauces are hitting major retailers across the country right in time for barbecue season, according to a press release.

The new Spicy Ketchup offerings include Chipotle (medium), Jalapeño (hot) and Habanero (hotter). Heinz is also debuting Heinz Hot 57 sauce, which is a red jalapeño twist on the brand's 57 sauce. It's the first new Heinz 57 product in over 10 years, the press release said.

“We know consumers are hungry for a wider variety of spicy sauces and flavors, and as a consumer-obsessed brand at the forefront of food culture, we saw an exciting opportunity to innovate around our fans’ evolving preferences,” Lindsay Davis, brand manager, HEINZ Innovation at the Kraft Heinz Company, said in the press release.

The release also cited the popularity of spicy sauces among U.S. Millennial and Gen Z condiment buyers and noted that #spicy and #hotsauce are earning billions of views on TikTok.

Davis said that Heinz used information from their audience which showed the importance of a sauce's heat source to consumers, leading them to create pepper-specific bases for the sauces.

The move to launch a spicy product is in line with broader food industry trends in the United States, which has seen soaring sales for the category over the last few years, according to The Food Institute.

According to the trade publication, a 2022 Instacart survey found that 74% of Americans said they eat hot sauce with their food.