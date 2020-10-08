coronavirus

Head of White House Security Office Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Crede Bailey becomes the latest in a lengthy list of White House officials who've been infected

The head of the White House security office has tested positive for the coronavirus, NBC News has confirmed.

The official, Crede Bailey, who heads the office that handles credentials for access to the White House, adds to a lengthy list of White House officials who have tested positive for the coronavirus in the past week.

Bailey's illness was first reported by Bloomberg News.

White House Outbreak: Tracking Who's Tested Positive in Trump's Orbit

Below is a running list of who in President Donald Trump’s orbit has tested positive for COVID-19 so far and those who have not. A negative test does not indicate that an individual is in the clear. These results could be a false negative, which are common in people who've been infected with the virus during the first few days after exposure.

coronavirusDonald TrumpWhite House
