Hawaii

Quake in North Pacific Prompts Tsunami Watch for Hawaii

The U.S. National Tsunami Warning Center also still was analyzing the event to determine the level of danger for Alaska and the U.S. West Coast

File photo of Waipio Valley and Hamakua Coast, Island of Hawaii (Big Island), Hawaii, United States of America.
De Agostini/Getty Images

A 7.5 magnitude earthquake struck in the northern Pacific on Wednesday and a tsunami warning was issued for the closest shores on Russia's far eastern Kuril Islands. A tsunami watch was in place for Hawaii.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake struck 219 kilometers south-southeast of Severo on the Kuril chain far north of Japan. It was 56 kilometers (37 miles) deep.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said hazardous tsunami waves were possible within 1,000 kilometers (600 miles) of the quake's epicenter.

U.S. & World

The day's top national and international news.

Donald Trump 10 hours ago

Trump Hoping to See US Economy Reopened by Easter Amid Virus

coronavirus 19 hours ago

Asian Shares Jump After Dow Sees Biggest Gain Since 1933

It said earthquakes of this strength in the past have caused tsunamis far from the epicenter. A tsunami watch was issued for Hawaii but the center said it was still investigating if there was a threat to the islands.

The U.S. National Tsunami Warning Center also still was analyzing the event to determine the level of danger for Alaska and the U.S. West Coast.

The Japan Meteorological Agency said the quake was a stronger 7.8 magnitude and may cause a slight change of sea levels around Japanese coasts.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Hawaiiearthquaketsunami
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Real Estate Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Changing Climate Videos U.S. & World Investigations NBC4 Responds The Scene Sports Capital Games Health First Read — DMV Community Harris' Heroes Vote: Polls & Trivia Traffic
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us