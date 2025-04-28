Harvard vs. Trump lawsuit goes before a federal judge Monday

The frozen funds feud between Harvard University and the White House will go before a federal judge on Monday.

President Donald Trump paused more than a billion dollars in the school's funding, so time is literally money at this point. Which is why a U.S. District Court judge will determine whether the school's lawsuit to recover that money will be expedited.

Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

This feud between the president and the university has been brewing for a while. Early in April, the Trump administration -- in a letter -- demanded that Harvard cut diversity programs and submit to class audits. Trump officials said the measures are meant to combat antisemitism on campus and contentious campus protests of the Israel-Hamas War.

Harvard refused, and then the Ivy League university was blocked from $2.2 billion in federal grant dollars, money that largely funds medical research.

We have the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Hundreds of colleges and universities are standing with Harvard University after the Trump administration pulled federal funds over the school's refusal to abide by a list of demands.

The administration also threatened Harvard's nonprofit status and its ability to host international students, who comprise about a quarter of the school's student body.

Harvard's lawsuit accuses the Trump administration of creating a "pressure campaign."

The White House, meanwhile, said the president is just "standing up" for students.

The judge will have the final say as to how quickly this lawsuit can proceed.