Harvard vs. Trump lawsuit goes before a federal judge Monday

The frozen funds feud between Harvard University and the White House will go before a federal judge on Monday.
President Donald Trump paused more than a billion dollars in the school's funding, so time is literally money at this point. Which is why a U.S. District Court judge will determine whether the school's lawsuit to recover that money will be expedited.
This feud between the president and the university has been brewing for a while. Early in April, the Trump administration -- in a letter -- demanded that Harvard cut diversity programs and submit to class audits. Trump officials said the measures are meant to combat antisemitism on campus and contentious campus protests of the Israel-Hamas War.
Harvard refused, and then the Ivy League university was blocked from $2.2 billion in federal grant dollars, money that largely funds medical research.
The administration also threatened Harvard's nonprofit status and its ability to host international students, who comprise about a quarter of the school's student body.
Harvard's lawsuit accuses the Trump administration of creating a "pressure campaign."
The White House, meanwhile, said the president is just "standing up" for students.
The judge will have the final say as to how quickly this lawsuit can proceed.