California Wildfires

Harris cancels final foreign trip because of California wildfires

Her decision follows a similar one made by Biden, who was due to travel this week to Rome to visit Pope Francis and meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy but instead stayed in Washington.

By Chris Megerian | The Associated Press

US-CALIFORNIA-POLITICS-FIRE-BIDEN

Vice President Kamala Harris is canceling the final foreign trip of her term because of the wildfires in her home state of California, her office announced on Thursday.

Her decision follows a similar one made by President Joe Biden, who was due to travel this week to Rome to visit Pope Francis and meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy but instead stayed in Washington.

📺 Watch News4 now: Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

Harris had planned to visit Singapore, Bahrain and Germany from Jan. 13 to 17. The itinerary suggested she wanted to continue playing a global role even after losing the presidential election to Donald Trump, who takes office on Jan. 20.

Firefighters have been struggling to get a handle on several blazes in the Los Angeles area.

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.

At a White House meeting with Biden on Thursday, Harris said wildfires will continue to be a year-round threat.

“It doesn't matter what month of the year,” she said. “We should be ready.”

Harris' own home, in the Brentwood neighborhood, is located in an evacuation zone.

Copyright The Associated Press

This article tagged under:

California WildfiresKamala Harris
Newsletters Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate Olympics U.S. & World Politics See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Entertainment News 4 Your Home Sports
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us