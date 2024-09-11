Harris and Trump shake hands at 9/11 ceremony after their first presidential debate

The morning after Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump met for the first time at a presidential debate in Philadelphia, the two candidates for the Oval Office were together again Wednesday morning in New York City at the 9/11 remembrance ceremony.

Before the ceremony started, Trump and Harris shook hands and greeted each other.

President Joe Biden and vice presidential candidate Ohio Sen. JD Vance flanked the two candidates. Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg appeared to make the connection between Harris and Trump on Wednesday.

US Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris (L) shakes hands with former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump (R) as former Mayor of New York Michael Bloomberg (C) and US President Joe Biden (2L) look on during a remembrance ceremony on the 23rd anniversary of the September 11 terror attack on the World Trade Center at Ground Zero, in New York City on September 11, 2024.

The night before, the candidates sparred in their first, and possibly only, debate.

It was the first time the two political leaders had met each other.

As they walked on stage Tuesday night, Harris walked towards Trump, held out her hand and introduced herself.

"Kamala Harris," she said. "Let's have a good debate."

Trump shook her hand and said, "Nice to see you. Have fun."

US Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris (R) shakes hands with former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump during a presidential debate at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on September 10, 2024.

The two candidates then took their spots behind their podiums.

In their debate in June, Biden and Trump did not shake hands with each other.

Wednesday morning in New York, Trump and Harris shook hands once again. It was unclear what they said to each other.