WATCH: Royal Caribbean cruise ship battles intense waves during Hurricane Milton

Passengers on Royal Caribbean's Harmony of the Seas experienced rough seas, strong winds and intense waves.

By Max Molski

Hurricane Milton turned what was supposed to be a harmonious cruise into a hectic one.

Royal Caribbean's Harmony of the Seas experienced rough seas, strong winds and intense waves in the Gulf of Mexico earlier this week as Hurricane Milton charged towards Florida.

Videos from passengers on board showed the towering waves hitting the ship. Some waves surpassed 20 feet, splashing water into the fourth deck.

The cruise departed from Galveston, Texas, on Sunday and was scheduled to make stops in Costa Maya, Cozumel and Roatán, Honduras, per NBC affiliate WFLA Tampa-St. Petersburg.

The crew decided mid-day Tuesday to turn the cruise around. By Tuesday night, the ship returned to its original course, though there were still rough conditions.

“Lots of people were getting sick, and the waves were just massive,” Brandy Gostin Prince, a passenger on board with her children, said.

Gostin Prince added that the crew provided indoor activities throughout the storm and said passengers received a partial refund.

NBCUniversal Local has reached out to Royal Caribbean for comment.

