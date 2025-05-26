Former longtime New York City Congressman and civil rights leader Charles Rangel died Monday at the age of 94, NBC New York has learned.

His family confirmed the death in a statement provided to the City College of New York, according to a spokesperson for the college, where Rangel served as Statesman-in-Residence since leaving Congress.

Once known as the "Lion of Lenox Avenue," the outspoken, gravel-voiced Rangel served as a representative for what is now New York's 13th congressional district in Harlem from 1971 until 2017. At the time of his retirement, he was the second-longest serving incumbent member of the House. His 46 years spent as a congressman was the 10th-most in U.S. history as of 2025.

Rangel was the last surviving members of the so-called "Gang of Four," a group that comprised some of the most powerful Black men in the state. That group also included former New York City Mayor David Dinkins, State Sen. Basil Paterson and Manhattan Borough President Percy Sutton.

"Through our numerous conversations and collaborations over the years, his guidance, support, and faith helped propel legislative initiatives like the Second Avenue Subway that expanded during his tenure and the Charles B. Rangel Infrastructure Workforce Initiative, which I helped establish as a lasting tribute to his legacy as a champion of creating pipelines for future generations," said Rep. Adriano Espaillat, who represents Rangel's former district.

A Bronze Star and Purple Heart recipient, Rangel served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He would always say that he measured his days, even the troubled ones, against the time in 1950 when he survived being wounded as other soldiers didn’t make it. It became the title of his autobiography: "And I Haven’t Had A Bad Day Since."

Born in Harlem, Rangel was a high school dropout who eventually went to college on the G.I. Bill, graduating from New York University and St. John's School of Law before becoming an assistant U.S. Attorney. He later served two terms in the New York State Assembly from 1967-1971. He then unseated longtime Harlem Rep. Adam Clayton Powell Jr. in a primary challenge en route to his election to Congress.

During his time in Washington serving what is now New York's 13th District, Rangel rarely backed down from a fight. He was a founding member of the Congressional Black Caucus, became dean of the New York Congressional delegation, and in 2007, was the first African-American to chair the powerful Ways and Means Committee, which has jurisdiction over programs including Social Security and Medicare. He was also the primary sponsor to then-President Barack Obama's health care reform law, now commonly known as Obamacare.

Among the 40 bills and resolutions he sponsored that became law was the "Rangel Amendment," which helped bring an end to apartheid in South Africa.

"Charlie believed in this country, even when it fell short of its promise. And he believed in people—especially his beloved Harlem. His voice carried through the halls of Congress, but his heart never left home," said former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who is running for NYC mayor. "He had that Harlem fire in his heart and a joy in his soul that no battle could extinguish. He never forgot where he came from, and he never stopped fighting to make this country live up to its promise."

He stepped down from the Ways and Means Committee in 2010 amid an ethics cloud, in which a House ethics committee conducted a hearing on 13 counts of alleged financial and fundraising misconduct over issues surrounding financial disclosures and use of congressional resources.

He was convicted of 11 ethics violations. The House found he had failed to pay taxes on a vacation villa, filed misleading financial disclosure forms and improperly solicited donations for a college center from corporations with business before his committee.

The House followed the ethics committee’s recommendation that he be censured, the most serious punishment short of expulsion. But he was later reelected and went on to serve in Congress until 2017.

Rangel looked after his constituents, sponsoring empowerment zones with tax credits for businesses moving into economically depressed areas and developers of low income housing.

“I have always been committed to fighting for the little guy,” Rangel said in 2012 when he announced he was running for reelection.

Few could forget Rangel after hearing him talk. His distinctive gravel-toned voice and wry sense of humor were a memorable mix.

That voice — one of the most liberal in the House — was loudest in opposition to the Iraq War, which he branded a “death tax” on poor people and minorities. In 2004, he tried to end the war by offering a bill to restart the military service draft. Republicans called his bluff and brought the bill to a vote, and even Rangel voted against it.

A year later, Rangel’s fight over the war became bitterly personal with then-Vice President Dick Cheney. Rangel said Cheney, who has had a history of heart trouble, might be too sick to perform his job.

“I would like to believe he’s sick rather than just mean and evil,” Rangel said. After several such verbal jabs, Cheney hit back, saying Rangel was “losing it.”

After leaving politics, he launched the Rangel Infrastructure Workforce Initiative at City College, looking to boost infrastructure jobs in upper Manhattan and the Bronx, the school said in a statement.

"My heart is broken by the passing of a lion of Harlem," said Rev. Al Sharpton, who said he first met Rangel as a teenager. "Charlie was a true activist — we’ve marched together, been arrested together and painted crack houses together...It is on us now to pick up the torch Charlie Rangel carried for decades to fight for our communities, advance along the road of justice, and uplift ourselves."

City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams called Rangel "a giant — in Harlem and in American politics.

"He served with unmatched wit, courage, and an unshakable belief in the power of government to change lives. It is especially profound to lose him on Memorial Day. He was a proud Korean War veteran whose patriotism was found not just on the battlefield, but in a lifetime of fighting for working people in Congress," Adams said, adding "I’m so honored to have known him as a friend and inspiration."

Deepty Hajela and Cedar Attanasio of The Associated Press contributed to this report.